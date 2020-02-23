|
SENECA FALLS – Maureen N. Orsini "Mo," 82, of Seneca Falls, N.Y. went home to our Lord Jesus Christ, Thursday (February 6, 2020) from Geneva General hospital with immediate family and two friends holding her hands.
Per Maureen's wishes there will be no calling hours.
Maureen's Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday (February 29) at St. Patrick's Church, 97 w. Bayard St. Seneca Falls, N.Y.
Burial will be in the spring burial in St. Columbkille Cemetery, Seneca Falls.
Mo was born in Syracuse, N.Y. to Frederick and Francis Mastine on January 18, 1938. She grew up in Syracuse, N.Y. and spent her summers in the Adirondacks at her beloved family camp on fourth lake.
Maureen graduated from Catholic School in Syracuse and went on to work for Mohawk Airlines where she was fortunate enough to travel around the world. Mo married Richard T. Orsini "Dick" of Syracuse, N.Y. in June of 1965 and became a devoted homemaker and mother of two children, Candace and Richard. Maureen and her family moved to Seneca Falls in 1975. Mo was a volunteer for Meals on Wheels for several years, a member of St. Patrick's church, a volunteer for many local organization projects, and a member of the Seneca Falls Country Club. She regularly enjoyed golfing, skiing, fishing, and playing tennis with her family and friends. Mo and Dick enjoyed many fun dinner parties with their friends. Mo and her family moved to Raleigh, N.C. in 1988 to buy their own business called Mail Boxes Etc., now The UPS Store, and the area rights to sell franchises to new business owners. She retired in 1997 and stayed in Raleigh until she moved back to Seneca Falls in 2014.
Maureen enjoyed life, was thankful to God, and was always there to offer love and support to her family and friends.
She is survived by her daughter, Candace Orsini-Newkirk; a son, Richard T. Orsini II; a sister, Sally Dotterer; a brother, Tad Mastine; grandchildren Meaghan Newkirk, Richard T. Orsini III, and Carly Rose Orsini.
Maureen was predeceased by her husband, Richard. She was also predeceased by her sister, Frederica Mastine; a brother, Pierre Darcy; a niece, Sally Mastine; and a nephew, David Dotterer.
Arrangements are under the direction of Doran funeral home, Seneca falls, N.Y.
