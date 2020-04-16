Home

POWERED BY

Services
Norton Funeral Home - Sodus
45 West Main Street
Sodus, NY 14551
315-483-9951
Resources
More Obituaries for Maureen Nielsen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maureen (Peck) Nielsen


1961 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maureen (Peck) Nielsen Obituary
ROCHESTER - Maureen Peck Nielsen, age 59, entered into rest on Thursday (April 9, 2020) at Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester, N.Y.

Due to the Covid-19 virus, there will be no prior calling hours. Burial will take place at the North Main Cemetery, Newark, N.Y. at the convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at St.Jude.org.

Maureen was born April 3, 1961 in Newark, N.Y., the daughter of William and Barbara (Alvaro) Peck. She graduated from Newark High School in 1979 and St. John Fisher College in 1983. Earlier in her career she worked as a Senior Technical writer for Xerox and EDS. In recent years, she worked as an Employment Specialist for the Regional Center for Independent Living (RSIL). She also worked with a networking group (The August Group) that assisted people in finding employment.

Maureen is survived by her husband of 34 years, Thomas Nielsen of Rochester; her parents William and Barbara Peck of S.C.; one sister, Christine (Victor) Rueda of Houston, Texas; three aunts Mary Lou (Kimon) Papadopoulos of Rochester, Susan (Charles) Williams of Rochester and Karen (Edward) Theimann of Rose, N.Y.; one uncle, Gregory (Lori) Peck of Rose, N.Y.; one great-uncle, Frank Scalise of Newark, N.Y.; two nephews Matthew Yost of Chicago, Ill. and Nathan Yost and his fiancée, Sandra Ulloa of Dallas, Texas. As a descendent of the Truini, Alvaro and Peck families, Maureen was loved and treasured by numerous cousins and extended family members.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to Norton Funeral Home, Sodus, NY. Condolences may be expressed at www.HSNORTON.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 16 to Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maureen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -