Home

POWERED BY

Services
Doran Funeral Home
4 East Bayard Street
Seneca Falls, NY 13148
(315) 568-5700
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Doran Funeral Home
4 East Bayard Street
Seneca Falls, NY 13148
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020
3:00 PM
Doran Funeral Home
4 East Bayard Street
Seneca Falls, NY 13148
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Maurice Benoit
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Maurice A. Benoit


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Maurice A. Benoit Obituary
SENECA FALLS – Maurice A. Benoit, 88, of Clifton Springs, N.Y., formerly of Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away on Monday (January 13, 2020) at Rochester General Hospital, Rochester, N.Y.

Family and friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday (January 19) at the Doran Funeral Home, 4 E. Bayard St., Seneca Falls N.Y. Military honors and a funeral service to follow at 3 p.m., at the funeral home, with Reverend Michael Merritt, of St. Francis/St. Clare Parish officiating.

Spring burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Waterloo, N.Y. at the convenience of the family.

Maurice was born in Richford, Vermont on October 26, 1931 the son of the late Alfred and Bernadette (Bertrand) Benoit. He had resided in Seneca Falls since 1955 moving from Tarenton, CN. In 2017 he moved to Clifton Springs with his daughter, Sherri. He served in the U.S. Army in Germany and France during the Korean War. Maurice had worked for the former Seneca Kitting Mill and Gould's Pumps, of Seneca Falls, serving both companies for 21 ½ years each. He was a member of St. Patrick's Church, Seneca Falls and a former member of the Lt. Cyrus Garnsey Post#1323 V.F.W., Seneca Falls and a former member of the Seneca Falls Auxiliary Police.

He is survived by two daughters Candace (William) Westerberg of Waterloo, N.Y., Sherri (Michael) Marcuccilli of Clifton Springs, N.Y.; five grandchildren Anthony and Rachael Marcuccilli, Angela (Paul) Landshoot, Scott and Sean Westerberg; several great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Maurice was predeceased by his wife, Rose (Johnson) Benoit, who died November 30, 1996; and two brothers Francis Benoit and Maurice's twin brother, Phillip.

Please consider leaving a condolence in memory of Maurice at: doranfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 16 to Jan. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Maurice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -