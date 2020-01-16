|
SENECA FALLS – Maurice A. Benoit, 88, of Clifton Springs, N.Y., formerly of Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away on Monday (January 13, 2020) at Rochester General Hospital, Rochester, N.Y.
Family and friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. on Sunday (January 19) at the Doran Funeral Home, 4 E. Bayard St., Seneca Falls N.Y. Military honors and a funeral service to follow at 3 p.m., at the funeral home, with Reverend Michael Merritt, of St. Francis/St. Clare Parish officiating.
Spring burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Waterloo, N.Y. at the convenience of the family.
Maurice was born in Richford, Vermont on October 26, 1931 the son of the late Alfred and Bernadette (Bertrand) Benoit. He had resided in Seneca Falls since 1955 moving from Tarenton, CN. In 2017 he moved to Clifton Springs with his daughter, Sherri. He served in the U.S. Army in Germany and France during the Korean War. Maurice had worked for the former Seneca Kitting Mill and Gould's Pumps, of Seneca Falls, serving both companies for 21 ½ years each. He was a member of St. Patrick's Church, Seneca Falls and a former member of the Lt. Cyrus Garnsey Post#1323 V.F.W., Seneca Falls and a former member of the Seneca Falls Auxiliary Police.
He is survived by two daughters Candace (William) Westerberg of Waterloo, N.Y., Sherri (Michael) Marcuccilli of Clifton Springs, N.Y.; five grandchildren Anthony and Rachael Marcuccilli, Angela (Paul) Landshoot, Scott and Sean Westerberg; several great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Maurice was predeceased by his wife, Rose (Johnson) Benoit, who died November 30, 1996; and two brothers Francis Benoit and Maurice's twin brother, Phillip.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 16 to Jan. 20, 2020