Graveside service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Restvale Cemetery
Seneca Falls, NY
Maurice H. "John" Chalker Obituary
FAYETTE – Maurice H. "John" Chalker, 92, of Leader Road, passed away at his residence Wednesday (November 27, 2019).

A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday (December 3) in Restvale Cemetery, Seneca Falls.

Kindly consider contributions to the Tyre United Methodist Church, C/O Norma Cayward, 7508 Young Rd., Auburn, NY 13021 in memory of John.

Born in Seneca Falls the son of Lewis and Helen Avery Chalker. John lived his entire life in the Seneca Falls area. A member of B.P.O.E. Lodge # 992 for over 64 years. A former member of the Tyre United Methodist Church. He retired from the Romulus School District as the Head Custodian after many years of service. He married Doris Brady on July 15, 1950 and were married for over 58 years with Doris passing away in 2008.

John is survived by four sons John (Leslie) Chalker of Clarks Summit, Larry (Martha) Chalker of Ariz., David (Janet) Chalker of Waterloo and Thomas Chalker also of Waterloo; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 32 State St., Seneca Falls.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 1 to Dec. 3, 2019
