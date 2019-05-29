ROCK STREAM–Max Harlan Denmark, age 88, of Rock Stream, N.Y. died Monday (May 27) at Schuyler Hospital, Montour Falls, N.Y.
Calling hours will be from 9 to 10 a.m. Friday (May 31) at the Baird Funeral Home, 36 Water Street, Dundee; where his funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. with Lay Pastor Lew Ann Giles officiating. Burial will be in Hillside Cemetery, Dundee.
Memorial contributions may be made to Dundee Fire Company Emergency Squad, 12 Union St., Dundee, NY 14837
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 29 to May 31, 2019