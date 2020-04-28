|
WATERLOO - Mildred "Millie" Kubasik, 92, passed away April 25, 2020 at the Huntington Living Center in Waterloo, N.Y.
In keeping with Mildred's wishes there will be no calling hours. A Mass will be held at St. Mary's Church, 25 Center Street, Waterloo, N.Y. to celebrate Mildred's life at a later date.
Mildred requested that memorial contributions be directed to St. Francis-St. Clare Parish, 25 Center Street, Waterloo, NY 13165.
Mildred was born June 18, 1927 in Dunkirk, N.Y. the daughter of the late Anthony E. and Julia (Maziarz) Korbas, Sr. She was retired from the Seneca Knitting Mill where she was an Inspector. She was a member of St. Mary's Church, Waterloo Catholic Daughters Court Theresa, Waterloo VFW Post #6344 Auxiliary and SALT.
Mildred was a devoted wife and mother who cherished all the moments she spent with her children and grandchildren. Millie loved to spend time making puzzles, baking and making crafts that she shared with family and friends.
Mildred is survived by her sons Mark Kubasik of Geneva, Keith (Robin) Kubasik of Waterloo and John (Cheryl) Kubasik of Seneca Falls; her daughters Marianne (John) Lathey of Seneca Falls and Susan (Kevin) Bickle of Beaufort, S.C.; grandchildren Matthew (Erica) Kubasik, Jillian (Marlon) Abercrombie, Shawn (Brenda) Lathey, Stephanie Lathey, Kelly Bickle Stoddard, and Katie Bickle; several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was predeceased, December 31, 1996 by her husband, Florian "Horse" who she married November 5, 1949; her brothers Joseph, Walter, Anthony, John, Adolph and Clemens; and sisters Stephanie, Josephine and Elaine.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 28 to May 1, 2020