Funeral services and burial will be at the convenience of the family. There will be no prior calling hours.



Melba was born in Sarasota, Florida on February 9, 1934 the daughter of the late Wallace and Eva Nathey Faircloth. She had been residing in Waterloo for the past 11 years, moving from Georgia. She was a graduate of Auburn Community College where she had earned her Associates Degree. She had been employed by the former Sears Roebuck in Geneva, NY.



She is survived by daughter, Jackie (Ricardo) LeFranc of Georgia; son, John W. Spano of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; five grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; sister, Florence Miller of Waterloo, N.Y.



In addition to her parents, Melba was predeceased by her husband, John J. Spano who died in 1988; her son, Robert Spano who died in 2008; her brother, Talmedge Faircloth; her daughter-in-law, Trudy Spano who died in 2013; nieces and nephews.



Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, N.Y.



