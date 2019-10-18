|
We are sad to report the death of Merrill S. Clark, who passed away peacefully at the age of 93 on October 4, 2019.
Born and raised in Seneca Falls, he graduated from Mynderse Academy in 1944, after which he joined the Army, was stationed in Germany, and served in the Third Infantry Division. He was a loyal 75-year member of the Kirk-Casey Post #366 of the American Legion in Seneca Falls.
Merrill was a member of the Methodist Church, where he sang in the choir. He was active in the Boy Scouts of America, making Eagle Scout and later becoming Scout Master.
After the War, he returned home and learned the printing trade as an apprentice at Seneca County Press. He worked for the Geneva Times, the Democrat & Chronicle in Rochester, and the European edition of The Stars and Stripes, printed in Darmstadt, Germany. After 26 years with The Stars and Stripes, he returned to his home town and later retired in Florida.
Merrill is survived by his wife Ingrid, whom he met while stationed in Germany in 1945 and with whom he recently celebrated 70 years of marriage. He is also survived by his daughters Monica and Evelyn, and his grandson Andrew.
