Michael A. McKown
1958 - 2020
NEWARK/PHELPS - Michael A. McKown, 61, passed away on Thursday (October 22, 2020).

Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Burial will be in Resthaven Cemetery.

Michael was born December 15, 1958 the son of the late Paul and Sylvia McKown.

Michael is survived by his daughter, Holly Barnes of New York City; sister, Marjorie McKown of Phelps; and brother, Matthew McKown of Canandaigua.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the R.A. Patrick Funeral Home, Clifton Springs.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 26 to Oct. 29, 2020.
R.A. Patrick Funeral Home - Clifton Springs
26 West Main street
Clifton Springs, NY 14432
(315)462-2221
Memories & Condolences
October 23, 2020
Good-bye neighbor.
Mike
Friend
