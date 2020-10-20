1/
Michael Ben Smolinski
FLORIDA/CLIFTON SPRINGS - Michael Ben Smolinski, 81 went to be with his Lord and Savior on September 30, 2020.

A celebration of life will be held from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on October 24, 2020 at Wellspring Church, 22 Teft Ave. Clifton Springs, NY.

Mike was an avid hunter and enjoyed country music. He played steel guitar in the country music band "Misty Blues" with his brother Sonny and sister Marlene. He was a licensed plumber in the State of California, head of maintenance at an apartment complex in New York, and a security guard in Florida.

Mike is survived by his children Eric (Sheila) Smolinski of Clifton Springs and Christopher (Sarah) Smolinski of Fla.; four grandsons; three granddaughters; four great-grandsons; and four great-granddaughters; brother, David (Lisa) Smolinski of Clifton Springs; sisters Marlene (Jim) Kubiak of Fla., Esther "Peggy" (Gary) English of Fla.; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his parents Walter (Gertrude Benge) Smolinski; brother, Walter "Sonny" Smolinski; sister, Faith (John) Kirby; and his grandson, Erick Michael Smolinski.

Local arrangements are with the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street Phelps.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 20 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cheney Funeral Home
70 Main Street
Phelps, NY 14532
(315) 548-4241
