1/1
Michael Benjamin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NEWARK - Michael R. Benjamin, 37, of Newark, N.Y., passed away August 19, 2020.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday (August 25) at THOMAS J. PIRRO JR. FUNERAL HOME, 3401 Vickery Rd. (corner of Buckley Rd.) North Syracuse, N.Y.

A Funeral Mass in celebration of Michael's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday (August 26) at St. Rose of Lima Church, 409 S. Main St., North Syracuse, with burial to follow in North Syracuse Cemetery.

He was born in Syracuse to Jonathan and Donna (Peryea) Benjamin. Michael was employed with Nfrastructure Technologies in Clifton Park, N.Y. His hobbies included fitness, hiking, meditation, and tabletop games. Michael will be missed by all. He was very inspirational. He would always say "stick to the plan", so for those he helped, please stick to the plan for him, he would want that.

Michael is survived by his father, Jonathan (Marilyn) Benjamin of N. Syracuse; his mother, Donna (Peryea) Benjamin (Derek Peters) of Hastings, N.Y.; a brother, Joshua (Danielle) Benjamin; two sisters Ashley Benjamin and Heather Peters; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He is predeceased by his grandparents Donald and Dorothy Benjamin, Joyce and Charles Peryea, Sr.; as well as his uncle, Charles Peryea, Jr.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), 199 Water Street, 11th Floor, New York, N.Y. 10038.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 25 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas J. Pirro Jr. Funeral Home
3401 Vickery Road (corner of Buckley Road)
Syracuse, NY 13212
(315) 451-9500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas J. Pirro Jr. Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 24, 2020
Rest in Peace Mike
Stacey Alsheimer
August 24, 2020
Sending love and my condolences to the family, so very sorry for your loss. I didn't know Mike that well but he was very kind. May God bless him and his loved ones always. May he find eternal peace.
Stacey Alsheimer
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved