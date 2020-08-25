Michael Benjamin

NEWARK - Michael R. Benjamin, 37, of Newark, N.Y., passed away August 19, 2020.



Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday (August 25) at THOMAS J. PIRRO JR. FUNERAL HOME, 3401 Vickery Rd. (corner of Buckley Rd.) North Syracuse, N.Y.



A Funeral Mass in celebration of Michael's life will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday (August 26) at St. Rose of Lima Church, 409 S. Main St., North Syracuse, with burial to follow in North Syracuse Cemetery.



He was born in Syracuse to Jonathan and Donna (Peryea) Benjamin. Michael was employed with Nfrastructure Technologies in Clifton Park, N.Y. His hobbies included fitness, hiking, meditation, and tabletop games. Michael will be missed by all. He was very inspirational. He would always say "stick to the plan", so for those he helped, please stick to the plan for him, he would want that.



Michael is survived by his father, Jonathan (Marilyn) Benjamin of N. Syracuse; his mother, Donna (Peryea) Benjamin (Derek Peters) of Hastings, N.Y.; a brother, Joshua (Danielle) Benjamin; two sisters Ashley Benjamin and Heather Peters; several aunts, uncles, and cousins.



He is predeceased by his grandparents Donald and Dorothy Benjamin, Joyce and Charles Peryea, Sr.; as well as his uncle, Charles Peryea, Jr.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP), 199 Water Street, 11th Floor, New York, N.Y. 10038.

