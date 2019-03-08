Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Benkovich. View Sign





GENEVA- Michael Benkovich, 87, passed away peacefully on Wed. (March 6, 2019), at home with his family by his side.Family and friends may call from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sun. (March 10), at the Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC, 28 Genesee St. Geneva. The Sons of Italy Lodge 2397 will meet for prayers at 3:30 p.m. The American Legion Winnick Post 396 will for prayers at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Mon. (March 11), at St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church in Geneva. Burial will be in the spring in the Sampson Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, with full military honors.Contributions may be directed to Honor Flight Rochester, P.O. Box 23581, Rochester, NY 14692, Ontario-Yates Hospice, 756 Pre-Emption Rd. Geneva, NY 14456, or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.Mike was born on July 4, 1931, in Larksville, PA and was a son of the late Joseph and Anna (Gibak) Homza. He was a "military man" and proudly served his country in the United States Navy as a Quarter Master in the 101st Airborne from 1951-53. Mike worked as a printer for Gannett in Rochester for many years and retired from the Army National Guard after 22 years, serving from 1978-91. Mike faithfully served his community on the Geneva Planning Board when Guardian came into town and raised funds for the addition of the grade school. He was a life member of the Knights of Columbus and St. Francis De Sales Church. Mike held various positions in the Fire Department, joining the C.J. Folger Hook and Ladder in Sept. 1957. He served under five chiefs while he was with the department. Mike was a cub master at St. Francis in the in the 1970's and facilitated the pinewood derby races. He was a two-time American Legion Commander of the Winnick Post 396, served as the commander of Ontario County in 1999 and was secretary for the NYS Department of the American Legion. Mike was instrumental in the development of Sampson Veteran's Memorial Cemetery. He enjoyed bowling and was the Fanwang 7th District Bowling Chairman and brought two tournaments to Geneva. Mike umpired boys JV and Varsity baseball and girls' JV and Varsity softball from 1997 to 2015.He is survived by his son, Stephen M. (Deborah Weiss) Benkovich of Penfield; daughter, Mary E. Benkovich of Rochester; brothers, David Homza and Thomas Homza; grandchildren Abigail and Rachel Benkovich.Mike was predeceased by his wife, Catherine (Calabrese) Benkovich in 2013.

