WATERLOO–Michael Trickler, 69, peacefully passed away Thursday (July 25, 2019) at Strong Memorial Hospital, with his loving and supporting family by his side.
Friends and family are invited to calling hours from 3 to 7 p.m. Monday (July 29) at Mull Funeral Home, 113 Virginia Street.
His Funeral Mass will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday (July 30) at Saint Mary's Church Waterloo. Fathers Joseph Catanise and James Fennessy will con-celebrate.
Mick's family request memorial contributions be directed to either; Saint Jude's Children's Hospital or Saints Francis/Clare Parish.
Mick was born on July 29, 1949 in Waterloo, and was the son of the late Raymond and Shirley (Johnson) Trickler. He was a 1967 graduate of Waterloo High School, and also graduated with his degree from Delhi College where he was a Pledge Master of Delta Theta Gamma. He retired as a machinist from Goulds/Xylem in 2009. He was a member at the Seneca Falls Elks Club #992.
He enjoyed spending time with his wife, kids, and grandchildren. He loved being outdoors, working on his yard (his pride and joy), hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed watching the Yankees, Giants, and golf, but above all else he loved hanging out with his brothers every weekend and going on annual race trips with them.
Mick is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Annette (Vacca) Trickler whom he married June 19, 1971; his daughter, Jennifer Trickler (Scott Briggs); his son, Michael (Michelle) Trickler; grandchildren Kierstyn and Jonah DeCory, Luca Briggs, Felecia and Taylor Dombrowski; brothers Gary (Celeste) and Charlie Trickler; aunt, Emily Trickler; uncle Ike and aunt Barb Trickler; brothers-in-law Tony, Pete (Sue), David (Sherry) Vacca; sister-in-law, Joanne Vacca (Adele); and several nieces; nephews; and cousins. And his best friend, his dog, Tanner.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his in-laws Peter and Vicky Vacca; and his niece, Kelly Trickler.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from July 28 to July 30, 2019