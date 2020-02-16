|
PENN YAN – Michael "Mark" D. Uhaze, age 90, of Penn Yan, N.Y. passed away on Sunday (Febraury 9, 2020) at the Homestead Nursing Home in Penn Yan.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday (February 22) at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 135 Hamilton St., Penn Yan, NY 14527.
Inurnment will be in New Jersey at the convenience of Mark's family.
Mark was born in Trenton, N.J. on August 16, 1929, the son of the late Elsie and Michael Uhaze.
Mark won several variety show contests in New Jersey and performed in many in the lower 48 states. He had won a scholarship with his talent. He was a renowned musician, pianist and vocalist, and had performed at Carnegie Hall in NYC.
Mark is survived by his son, David Uhaze and wife Cheryl of Trenton, N.J.; three granddaughters Megan and husband Tom, Kaitlin and husband Sean and Tamara; a sister, 'Jean' Regina Uhaze of Trenton, N.J.; best friend, Michael J.and wife Thelma Jensen of Penn Yan, N.Y.; as well as several other close friends.
In addition to his parents, Mark was predeceased by his brother, John 'Jack' Uhaze; and friend, Evan Sorber.
Fond Memories maybe shared with his family and friends at townsendwoodzinger.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 16 to Feb. 20, 2020