GENEVA – Michael Demuth, 65, formerly of Geneva, passed away on Thursday (May 21, 2020) in Las Vagas , Nev.There will be no prior calling hours, funeral services and burial will be at the convenience of the family.Memorial contributions, in his memory, may be made to Ontario Yates Hospice or to the Ontario County Humane Society.Mike was born in Geneva and resided here for many years. He was the son of Nan Monroe Demuth and the late Raymond Demuth. He graduated from Geneva High school and studied for two years at Western Maryland College.He loved working with apples and later grapes and loved animals.He is survived by his mother, Nan Demuth; his brother, Robert J. (Karen) Demuth of Jordan; and several nieces and nephews.He was predeceased by his father, Raymond Demuth.