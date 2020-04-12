|
GENEVA – Michael Francis Bolan, 82, of Geneva, N.Y. passed away Sunday (April 5, 2020) at DeMay Living Center in Newark, N.Y.
A private committal service was held at St. Mary's cemetery in Geneva, N.Y. with immediate family only on Thursday, April 9.
A Mass and celebration of life funeral service will be held at a later date when we are all able to safely gather together again. Notice can be viewed on the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home website at www.devaneybennettfh.com ; and will be published in the Finger Lakes Times.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Our Lady of Peace Parish, 130 Exchange Street, Geneva, NY 14456; or to your local food pantry or your local Veterans' Administration.
Michael was born September 10, 1937, in Shortsville, N.Y. to William and Marjorie Rippey Bolan. He graduated from Red Jacket High School in 1955 and continued his studies at Rochester Business Institute. On October 13, 1962, he married the former Mary Kathryn Smead of Geneva, N.Y. He was employed as a customer service representative at Labelon Corporation in Canandaigua, N.Y. from which he retired in 1999. He was a US Army veteran who enjoyed golfing, reading westerns, and mostly spending time with family. Michael was a dedicated man to his Catholic Christian faith, who lived his life in service to others. He was always the "go-to" volunteer person for bread-runs, fund-raisers, rides, and taking care of the poor and all those in need.
Michael is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Mary Kay Smead Bolan; son, Terence Michael Bolan (Virginia) of Farmington, N.Y.; daughter, Mary Lee Bolan Venuti (John) of Pawleys Island, S.C.; grandchildren Megan Bolan Scribner (Michael) of Farmington, N.Y., Danielle Bolan-Hulo (Larry) of Farmington, N.Y., Scott Acker of Hallendale Beach, Fla., Ashley Acker (Matthew Sick) of Dansville, N.Y.; great-grandchildren Rylan Hulo, Warren Hulo, and Zayne Sick; brothers Gerald Bolan (Alta) of Webster N.Y. and James Bolan (Linda) of Clifton Springs, N.Y.; and many nieces and nephews.
He was pre-deceased by his parents, William and Marjorie Bolan; brothers William Bolan Jr. (surviving wife Joanne), John "Butch" Bolan (surviving wife Dolores); and sister, Marjorie Dawn DeMay.
