Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home
181 North Main Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-2224
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Trotta's Bar
Michael G. Cooper Obituary
GENEVA – Michael G. Cooper, 64, of Geneva, passed away on Tuesday (October 29, 2019) in Geneva General Hospital.

A Celebration of his life will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday (November 9) at Trotta's Bar.

Michael was born in Geneva and was a lifelong resident. He was the son of the late Erwin and Mary Shane Cooper. He did construction work in the area for several years.

He is survived by his daughter Tanya Miller of Nev., Cheyenne Cooper of Ohio, Kristen Keevy of Va. and Jessie Hawdyshell of Va; several grandchildren; and nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was predeceased by his parents; and two sisters Veronica Marabitt and Ellen Churchill.

For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit www.devaneybennettfh.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019
