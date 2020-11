Or Copy this URL to Share

SENECA FALLS - Michael Bajdas, 63, passed away unexpectedly Wednesday (November 18, 2020) at his home.



Service and burial will be at the convenience of the family in St. Mary's Cemetery.



Mike was born on January 23, 1957 in Geneva the son of Joseph J. and Shirley J. (Albro) Bajdas. He retired from ITT Goulds Pumps in Seneca Falls.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store