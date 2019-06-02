NEWARK–Michael J. Cinquegrana, 74, passed away on Wednesday, (May 29) with his family by his side.
Please join the family at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, (June 4) in Newark Cemetery for Michael's graveside service with Fr. Rev. Jeffrey S. Tunnicliff officiating.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Lollypop Farm, 99 Victor Road, Fairport, NY 14450, in Michael's memory.
Michael will be remembered by his loving wife of 51 years, Vicky Cinquegrana; son, Chad (Johanna) Cinquegrana; grandchildren Russell and Theodore Cinquegrana; brother, Gabe (Debbie) Cinquegrana; sister-in-law, Janice Cinquegrana; brother-in-law, Barry (Donna) Douglas; mother-in-law, Madeline Douglas; many nieces and nephews.
Michael was predeceased by his parents Michael and Lena Cinquegrana; and brother, Anthony "Tony" Cinquegrana.
Arrangements entrusted to Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc. 124 West Miller St., Newark, NY 14513.
