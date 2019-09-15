Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Sunday, Sep. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
the Penn Yan Elks Lodge
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Flynn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. Flynn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael J. Flynn Obituary
Michael J. Flynn, age 73, passed away September 9, 2019.

There will be no formal calling hours at the request of the family.

Memorial service will be held in celebration of Michael's life at 2 p.m. this Sunday (September 15) at the Penn Yan Elks Lodge.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Just Say No Program through the Penn Yan Elks Lodge.

Michael was born in Penn Yan, N.Y. on August 7, 1946 to W. Leo and Olga (Liversidge) Flynn. Michael graduated from Penn Yan Academy 1964, US NAVY Vietnam Veteran, volunteer Penn Yan Fire Department Sheldon's and Ellworth Departments, Past ER of the Penn Yan Elks Lodge, Retired from Transelco.

He is survived by his sister, Patricia Cohick; brother,Terry Flynn; son, Michael (Tami) Flynn; daughter, Michele (David) Summerson; grandchildren Victoria, Rachel, Ryan, Kayla, Michael and William; great-grandchild, Nancy; also nieces and nephews Ann (Michael) Villano, Kathy Cohick and David (Kelly) Cohick.

He is predeceased by his brother-in-law, William Cohick.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.