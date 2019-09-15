|
|
Michael J. Flynn, age 73, passed away September 9, 2019.
There will be no formal calling hours at the request of the family.
Memorial service will be held in celebration of Michael's life at 2 p.m. this Sunday (September 15) at the Penn Yan Elks Lodge.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Just Say No Program through the Penn Yan Elks Lodge.
Michael was born in Penn Yan, N.Y. on August 7, 1946 to W. Leo and Olga (Liversidge) Flynn. Michael graduated from Penn Yan Academy 1964, US NAVY Vietnam Veteran, volunteer Penn Yan Fire Department Sheldon's and Ellworth Departments, Past ER of the Penn Yan Elks Lodge, Retired from Transelco.
He is survived by his sister, Patricia Cohick; brother,Terry Flynn; son, Michael (Tami) Flynn; daughter, Michele (David) Summerson; grandchildren Victoria, Rachel, Ryan, Kayla, Michael and William; great-grandchild, Nancy; also nieces and nephews Ann (Michael) Villano, Kathy Cohick and David (Kelly) Cohick.
He is predeceased by his brother-in-law, William Cohick.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17, 2019