GENEVA – Michael J. Handlan, age 65, passed away peacefully in his home on March 15, 2019, after a long battle with cancer.



Friends may call at St. Stephen's Church, 48 Pulteney St., Geneva, on Friday (April 26, 2019) from 9 to 10 a.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. in St. Stephen's Church. Burial will immediately follow in Glenwood Cemetery.



Donations may be made in his memory to The First Tee of Central Florida, 1326 Palmetto Avenue, Winter Park FL 32789 or to Cornerstone Hospice and Palliative care, 3283 S. John Young Pkwy, Kissimmee, FL 34746.



Mike was born in Biloxi, Miss. on October 13, 1953 to John F. and Sarah A. (



In his mid 20's Mike moved to Florida and found a field he loved at the Florida Citrus Sports Stadium and Tinker Field for the City of Orlando. He coached his daughters in the games of Softball and Basketball. He also taught his daughters his passion in life, the game of golf. He was a member of the Royal St. Cloud Golf Links, and after he retired with over 20 years from the City of Orlando he worked part time at the golf course teaching young children the game of golf through the First Tee of Central Florida.



He is survived by his two daughters Jessica L and Karen F., and their mother, Robin R. all of Florida; his sisters Patricia A. DeBolt, Barbara (Brett) Kindel of Geneva and Ellen M. (Steven) Cavali of Waterloo; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.



He is predeceased by his parents, and his brother, James G. Handlan.



Mike was born in Biloxi, Miss. on October 13, 1953 to John F. and Sarah A. ( Smith ) Handlan. Mike served in the New York National Guard, Company B and was a member of The Winnek Post American Legion, Post #396 in Geneva. He was also a member of the C J Folger Hook and Ladder Company.

