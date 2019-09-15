Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, Inc.
32 State Street
Seneca Falls, NY 13148
(315) 568-5866
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael J. Jackson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael J. Jackson Obituary
SENECA FALLS – Michael J. Jackson, 76, of Cayuga St. Seneca Falls passed away September 8, 2019 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

A graveside service will be in Spring Brook Cemetery with Rev. Leah Natula, Pastor of The First Presbyterian Church of Seneca Falls officiating.

Kindly consider contributions to the Beverly Animal Shelter, 50 E. River Rd., Waterloo, NY 13165 in memory of Mike.

Born in Wymore, Nebraska, the son of Joseph P. and Evelyn Fulton Jackson. He married Carol L. Fields on December 30, 1966 and they would have celebrated their 53rd anniversary this year. They moved to Seneca Falls where Mike worked for Gould's Pumps for 24 years. After retiring from Gould's he started his own Financial Consulting business and worked at it for over 30 years.

Mike is survived by his loving wife, Carol; and two children Jill (Don) McCulloch, Jr. of Waterloo and Kelly (David) Doebler of Seneca Falls; two grandchildren Colleen McCulloch and Grace Doebler.

The family is being served by the Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 32 State St. Seneca Falls.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now