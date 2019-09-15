|
|
SENECA FALLS – Michael J. Jackson, 76, of Cayuga St. Seneca Falls passed away September 8, 2019 at Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.
A graveside service will be in Spring Brook Cemetery with Rev. Leah Natula, Pastor of The First Presbyterian Church of Seneca Falls officiating.
Kindly consider contributions to the Beverly Animal Shelter, 50 E. River Rd., Waterloo, NY 13165 in memory of Mike.
Born in Wymore, Nebraska, the son of Joseph P. and Evelyn Fulton Jackson. He married Carol L. Fields on December 30, 1966 and they would have celebrated their 53rd anniversary this year. They moved to Seneca Falls where Mike worked for Gould's Pumps for 24 years. After retiring from Gould's he started his own Financial Consulting business and worked at it for over 30 years.
Mike is survived by his loving wife, Carol; and two children Jill (Don) McCulloch, Jr. of Waterloo and Kelly (David) Doebler of Seneca Falls; two grandchildren Colleen McCulloch and Grace Doebler.
The family is being served by the Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 32 State St. Seneca Falls.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17, 2019