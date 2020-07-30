1/
Michael J. Lichak Sr.
1938 - 2020
PORT BYRON – Michael J. Lichak Sr., age 82, passed away peacefully at his daughter's home with family by his side on July 27, 2020.

A graveside service will be held privately for family in Mount Green Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to Hospice of CNY/Fingerlakes https://www.hospicecny.org/support-hospice/

Michael was born in Old Forge, Pa. on July 1, 1938, the son of the late George Sr. and Elizabeth (Lesko) Lichak. He worked at Willard Psychiatric Center as a Mental Health Aid for 37 years.

Michael is survived by his children Michael (Deanna Trout) Lichak Jr., of Romulus, N.Y. and Brenda (David) Cornish of Port Byron, N.Y.; his siblings Joe, George, Andrew, Dorothy Wasmucky and Anna Bestrycki; his granddaughters Amanda (Ryan) Gould of Clyde, N.Y., Christine Lichak of Romulus, N.Y.; grandson, Matthew (Rebecca Relfe and Trevor) Cornish of Savannah, N.Y.; his great granddaughters Hailey, Hannah, Mattalynn Cornish and Natalee and Gianna Gould; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Michael was preceded in death by his wife, Shirley (Howell) Lichak in September, 2010.

Funeral arrangements are guided by the Covert Funeral Home, for additional information, please visit www.covertfuneralhome.com or call 607-869-3411

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jul. 30 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
