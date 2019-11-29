|
GENEVA – Michael J. Maney passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday (November 26), at home.
Friends may call from 3 to 6 p.m. on Monday (December 2), at the Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC, 28 Genesee St., Geneva.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday (December 3), at St. Stephen's Church in Geneva. Burial will follow, with full military honors, in Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
A complete obituary will be published in the Sunday (December 1) edition of the Finger Lakes Times.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, 2019