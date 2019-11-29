Home

Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC
28 Genesee Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-6613
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC
28 Genesee Street
Geneva, NY 14456
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stephen's Church
Geneva, NY
Michael J. Maney

Michael J. Maney Obituary
GENEVA – Michael J. Maney passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday (November 26), at home.

Friends may call from 3 to 6 p.m. on Monday (December 2), at the Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC, 28 Genesee St., Geneva.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday (December 3), at St. Stephen's Church in Geneva. Burial will follow, with full military honors, in Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery.

A complete obituary will be published in the Sunday (December 1) edition of the Finger Lakes Times.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 29 to Dec. 2, 2019
