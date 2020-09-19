1/1
Michael J. Palmisano
DRESDEN/GENEVA - Michael J. Palmisano, fondly referred to as "Dago" by his friends, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday (August 12, 2020).

Michael was born on July 5, 1957 in Geneva, N.Y. He was the son of the late Anthony and Kathryn Palmisano. Michael was a dedicated employee of the Ferro Corporation for 32 years. His time there will be remembered for all the laughs, his quick wit and smiles with friends whom he considered family. He enjoyed cooking, bingo, trips to casinos and the kind and loving company of his late wife, Lisa and their dog, Ollie.

Michael is survived by his sons Anthony, Jason and Brandon Palmisano; his grandchildren; his brother, Joseph (Nancy) Palmisano of Davidson, N.C.; stepchildren, Angela (Ethan) Sutherland, Zack Carroll and Malissa (Joshua) Stevens; nieces and nephew; and many, many cousins.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Palmisano, in February of 2020; as well as his wife Lisa, in June of 2020.

Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sep. 19 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC
28 Genesee Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-6613
