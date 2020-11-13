TYRE - Michael James Hoover passed peacefully into eternity on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at his home in Tyre, New York. He was 55 years of age.
Michael was born on December 26, 1964, in Seneca Falls, New York. He attended St. Patrick's School and graduated from Mynderse Academy in Seneca Falls. He attended Bryant & Stratton College in Syracuse and graduated with an Associate's Degree in Information Technology. He served in the U.S. Army and received an honorable discharge in 1982.
On December 14, 1991, Michael married Charlotte Grant of Romulus. Charlotte was the love of Michael's life. Formerly with the New York Chiropractic College in the IT department, Michael, at the time of his passing, was employed as an IT specialist for the city of Rochester Public Safety Department.
Michael was an enthusiastic lover of music and enjoyed jamming on his guitar. He enjoyed cooking, and spending time with his family.
Michael was predeceased by his wife Charlotte and his father, William Hoover.
In addition to his daughters Mary (husband Dustin), Ashley Fontanelli (husband Joseph Scott), and Victoria, and his son Brandyn, Michael is survived by his mother, Joanne (Simone) Hoover, his sister Maria (Hoover) O'Connor (husband David), and grandchildren Nevaeh, Addison, Paisley-Jean, Kensington and Moses Spiller of Maine; Isabella and Joseph William Fontanelli of Florida; Keegan and Eathyn of Seneca Falls, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
A Funeral Mass is scheduled for 12:30 PM on Saturday, November 14, 2020 (TOMORROW) at St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church, 97 West Bayard Street, Seneca Falls, New York.
Donations can be made in Michael's name to a charity of the donor's choice
To leave online condolences, messages for the family, or find additional information, please visit DoranFuneralHome.com