Halsted-Patrick Funeral Home
19 N Main St
Manchester, NY 14504
(585) 289-4014
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:30 PM
Halsted-Patrick Funeral Home
19 N Main St
Manchester, NY 14504
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
12:30 PM
Halsted-Patrick Funeral Home
19 N Main St
Manchester, NY 14504
View Map
Michael John Faust Jr.


1942 - 2019
Michael John Faust Jr. Obituary
CLIFTON SPRINGS – Michael J. Faust Jr., 77 passed away on Friday (December 13, 2019) at The Homestead in Penn Yan.

Family will greet friends from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Thursday (December 19) at Halsted-Patrick Funeral Home, 19 North Main Street, Manchester, NY 14504. Michael's memorial service will follow calling at 12:30 p.m. with Rev. Ron Silver officiating.

In memory of Michael, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to a charity of your own choice.

Michael was born the son of the late Michael Sr., and Dorothy (Koch) Faust on Friday (March 27, 1942) in Buffalo, N.Y.

Michael was a life long salesman retiring from Olympus Camera Company. He enjoyed traveling. Michael and his wife went to Hawaii, Egypt, Paris, Japan, and several other destinations. Michael enjoyed spending time with his black lab. Above all else, he enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren.

Michael will be remembered by his loving wife of 47 years, Cheryl; children Susan (Brian) Johnson, Andrew (Kelly) Faust and Christine (Thomas) Sandore; grandchildren Katelyn, Brandon and Addison Johnson, Brooke and Tyler Faust, Peyton and Michael Sandore; brothers Kenneth Faust, Timothy (Heidi) Faust and William (Deborah) Faust; as well as several nieces and nephews.

Please write a memory or condolence to the family by visiting www.halstedpatrickfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019
