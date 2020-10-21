DUNDEE - Michael Paul Pollack, 93, passed away on October 17, 2020 at Geneva General Hospital.



Services open to the public will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday (October 22) in Hillside Cemetery in Dundee, N.Y. with military honors. A celebration of life will follow the service at 760 Beardslee Road in Dundee, N.Y.



In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to St. Jude's Hospital.



He was born on July 9, 1927 to Michael and Helen Kolcon Pollack at their home in Spring Valley, N.Y. After serving in the U.S. Navy and receiving an honorable discharge, he was employed as a steam fitter at Lederle Laboratories in Pearl River, N.Y. until his retirement. Being surrounded by family was one of the most important things to him.



He is survived by his sister, Irene Tiesler; his children Michael (Teena) Pollack, Paul Pollack, Diane Pollack-Hoffman, Teresa (Al) Gottshal, Helen Hobart (Ron-deceased), Geoffrey (Theresa) Pollack, Mark Pollack (Dawn-deceased), and Rodney Pollack; as well as many nieces and nephews, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Shirley Simpson Pollack; his son, Tom Pollack; his brothers John Pollack and Joe Pollack; and his sisters Mary Fusselman and Susan Pollack.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store