GENEVA – Michael S. Butchki of Geneva, New York, formerly of Monaca, Pennsylvania passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on Wednesday (September 25, 2019).
Friends will be received from 3 to 8 p.m. on Thursday (October 3) at the Simpson Funeral & Cremation Services, 1119 Washington Avenue, Monaca, where prayers will be offered at 9:30 a.m. on Friday, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Monaca. Interment will be in the Parish cemetery.
Born in Pittsburgh, he was a son of the late John and Mary (Labasik) Butchki. Michael was a 1966 graduate of Monaca High School and a 1970 graduate of Slippery Rock University. He was employed as an iron worker in Florida. Following retirement he made his home in Geneva, New York. Michael was a competitive marathon runner, an avid reader and a diehard Pittsburgh Steeler fan.
He will be sad missed by his wife, Patricia (Beckley) Butchki; a sister, Judi Butchki; a brother, Johnnie Butchki; niece, Jessica Butchki; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Billy (Awilda) Beckley of Waterloo, New York; brother-in-law, Fred Beckley from Macedon, New York; and nephew, Ben Beckley.
In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Patricia (Churney) Butchki.
The family would like to thank the 2nd floor ICU staff of Geneva General Hospital for their loving care and kindness shown toward Mike and the family during their visits.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019