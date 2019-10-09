|
PENN YAN - Michael S. Flood, 72 passed away Friday (October 4, 2019) at Geneva General Hospital Hospice.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on October 14 at St. Michael's Church, Liberty St., Penn Yan. Calling hours will be held at the Wagner from 3 to 5 p.m. on October 14 where friends may join the family in remembering Coach Flood.
Michael Shannon Flood was born in Rochester, N.Y. January 9, 1947. He attended St. Michael's school and Penn Yan Academy. After serving in the Air force, he returned to Penn Yan working for the town of Jerusalem, Fitch Auto Supply, Car Quest, the Tavern, and the Red Rooster. He loved being a member of the M club and was a member of the Elks Club. When he was not at work, he was on the field coaching the Mohicans football team, Lincoln National Bank or Lions Baseball team, CYO basketball, and he was a wrestling and softball spectator. After his time in youth sports, he played as much golf as possible.
He is survived by his children and grandchildren Bryan Flood, Heather (Ashton) Bond, Chase Bond, Riley Bond, Jerad Flood, Joseph Flood as well as his siblings and nieces Steven(Rebecca and Wendy), Susan, Dawn (Vincent Marceno and Lena And Erin), and Lorraine.
Michael was predeceased by his parents Hugh and Diane Flood.
