Michael T. Powers
1941 - 2020
GENEVA – Michael T. Powers, originally from Geneva, N.Y., passed away at the age of 78, the week of June 15, 2020 at Advent Hospital Daytona, Fla., after a short illness.

A funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday (September 25) in St. Stephen Church. Burial will follow be in Glenwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, in his memory, may be made to Our Lady of Peace Parish, 130 Exchange St., Geneva New York 14456, or a charity of your choice.

Born in 1941, to the late Stanley and Mary Powers, he was a graduate of DeSales high school in 1959, and Hobart College 1963 (legacy to father, Stanley '32, and followed by daughter, Michele '87 at William Smith College).

Michael began his long career with General Electric and Black and Decker. He then became Chief Financial Officer for Garden Way outdoor power equipment, and Chief Financial Officer of Peachtree Windows and Doors.

Following his "retirement" he started a private consulting business primarily in support of non-profit organizations to help them reduce expenses, which gave him great satisfaction.

In his spare time, for many years he enjoyed playing golf and more recently riding his bicycle along the intercoastal waterways of Florida. He was an avid reader of novels and history throughout his lifetime.

Many will remember him as Mike. He was the devoted husband of 56 years to Nancy (Gaglianese), and proud father of son Michael and fiance Michele, and daughter Michele; brother to Kevin Powers of Geneva, and the late Stephen, Daniel, and Christopher Powers. He is also survived by many dear brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, and cherished long-time friends.

He will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege to know him.

For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit www.devaneybennettfh.com

Arrangements have been entrusted to DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jul. 11 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Stephen Church
Funeral services provided by
Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home
181 North Main Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-2224
