GENEVA/MANASSAS Va. – Michela (Mickey) Marino DiDuro slipped away peacefully on Saturday (August 31, 2019) at her home with John and Renee DiDuro in Manassas, Virginia.
A memorial service will be planned for later in the Fall in Geneva, N.Y. Details to come.
In lieu of flowers please send a donation to St. Stephens Catholic Church 48 Pulteney St., Geneva, NY 14456 or Heartland Hospice 3900 Jermantown Rd #460, Fairfax, VA 22030.
Born and lived in Geneva, New York for most of her life. Michela will be remembered by many through their connection with her in the community. She will be remembered for her 30 years of service as a teacher and librarian at West Street Library and Hobart William Smith Library in Geneva and the Skoi Yase School in Waterloo, where she motivated, inspired and disciplined equally.
The first of her second-generation immigrant family to attend college, her intellect and wit were usually on display. She graduated from SUNY Geneseo in 1952 (New York State Teachers College) and later returned to earn her Masters in Library Science. Lately she spoke about her connection to education by saying, "I loved school." Learning and teaching, including a semester abroad in Denmark, were her life's work.
As a neighbor she will be remembered for the shared experiences of living in the same house for 58 years. Demonstrating her commitment as a teacher, she raised chickens because her son showed a strong interest, even when the roosters would rattle the neighborhood. As a mother, she allowed her big back yard to be the playing field that turned out a passle of collegiate lacrosse players and a handful of All Americans.
She is survived by her sons (and grandchildren) Joseph of Geneva, New York (Max and Hollie, Gio and Danielle, Dominic, and Adelena and Jakub Izold); John and wife, Renee of Manassas, Virginia (Anthony (AJ), Mariana, and Nathaniel); Matthew and wife, Sherri of Marrietta, Georgia (Isabella, Emma, and Annalia); and daughter-in-law, Ellen Jones Reeder of Geneva. She was blessed this year to meet her one and only great-grandson, Liam Izold.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph J. DiDuro; her companion, Howard E. Belcher; her parents Anthony Rocco and Antoinette (DePalma) Marino; and her siblings Joseph, Tony (Junior) and Marie Marino.
As for Mickey's family, we will be forever grateful and changed because of her passion and love for education, travel, food shared with family and devotion for her loved ones. She may be gone, but Mickey's spirit is woven throughout all her loved ones.
