Michelle Lynn Mason Newton
PENN YAN - Michelle Lynn Mason Newton passed away on Friday (October 16, 2020), at Rochester General Hospital.

As per Michelle's wishes, there will be a private family graveside service at the convenience of the family.

Donations may be made in her memory to the Yates County Humane Society

Michelle was born February, 15, 1977, the daughter of Robert and Marie (Calvario) Mason. Michelle graduated in the class of 1995 at Penn Yan Academy.

Michelle will be greatly missed by her parents, and her family and friends.

Michelle is survived by her parents Bob and Marie Mason; her children Michael (Veronica) Newton, Elizabeth Newton, Marissa Newton, Abigail Newton; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins

Michelle was predeceased by her maternal grandparents Joseph and Mary Calvario; her paternal grandparents Frank and Mary Marie Mason; as well as her grandson, Thomas Michael Newton

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 20 to Oct. 23, 2020.
