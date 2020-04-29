|
WATERLOO - Michelle Marie Miller, 51, passed away peacefully after a battle with cancer on Sunday (April 26, 2020) at FF Thompson Hospital, Canandaigua, with her family by her side.
In honoring the recommendation of social distancing, there will be no prior calling hours. A Celebration of Michelle's life will be announced at a later date.
Michelle was born on May 16, 1968 in Waterloo and was the daughter of Wanda (King) and William DeLamarter. She graduated from Waterloo Central High School then went on to receive her Masters Degree in Library Science from Syracuse University. Michelle was president and board member of NYLA (New York Library Association) and Waterloo Little League for 5+ years. She will be missed by many family and friends.
Michelle is survived by her loving husband, Steven Miller of Waterloo; two sons Peyton and Carson Miller both of Waterloo; parents Wanda and William DeLamarter of Waterloo; brother, James (Heather) DeLamarter of Fla.; nephew, Alex DeLamarter; and many more nieces and nephews; mother-in-law; brothers and sisters-in-law.
Online condolences for the family may be sent to www.palmfh.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 29 to May 2, 2020