GENEVA – Mildred A. "Millie" Phillips, 96, of Geneva, passed away on Friday (October 23, 2020) at the Geneva Living Center North.
Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Monday (October 26) at the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home, 181 N. Main St., Geneva, NY. Funeral Services will follow at 12:00 noon at the funeral home. The Rev. James Adams, Rector of St. Peter's Episcopal Church will officiate. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Cardiac Rehab at Geneva General Hospital, or to Activities Center at the Living Center North at Geneva.
Millie was born in the town of Potter and has resided in Geneva for many years. She was the daughter of late John and Mamie Robertson Swackhamer. She worked in admissions at Geneva General Hospital for several years and was a member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church.
She is survived by her son, Stephen (Sharon) Phillips of Auburn; her daughter, Lisa (Ken) Snyder of Geneva; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her husband, Fred R. "Peanuts" Phillips; and her sister, Marjorie Rice.
For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit www.devaneybennettfh.com