1/
Mildred A. "Millie" Phillips
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mildred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GENEVA – Mildred A. "Millie" Phillips, 96, of Geneva, passed away on Friday (October 23, 2020) at the Geneva Living Center North.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on Monday (October 26) at the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home, 181 N. Main St., Geneva, NY. Funeral Services will follow at 12:00 noon at the funeral home. The Rev. James Adams, Rector of St. Peter's Episcopal Church will officiate. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in her memory may be made to Cardiac Rehab at Geneva General Hospital, or to Activities Center at the Living Center North at Geneva.

Millie was born in the town of Potter and has resided in Geneva for many years. She was the daughter of late John and Mamie Robertson Swackhamer. She worked in admissions at Geneva General Hospital for several years and was a member of St. Peter's Episcopal Church.

She is survived by her son, Stephen (Sharon) Phillips of Auburn; her daughter, Lisa (Ken) Snyder of Geneva; three grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her husband, Fred R. "Peanuts" Phillips; and her sister, Marjorie Rice.

For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit www.devaneybennettfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 24 to Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Calling hours
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Burial
Glenwood Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home
181 North Main Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-2224
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved