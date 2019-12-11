|
GENEVA – Mildred "Millie" C. Kitcho, 92, passed away peacefully, at home on Friday (December 6, 2019).
In honoring her wishes, there will be no prior calling hours. A memorial service and burial will be held at the convenience of the family.
Contributions may be directed to Ontario -Yates Hospice, 756 Pre-Emption Rd. Geneva, NY 14456, or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Millie was the only child of Patrick and Lena (Zeoli) Chester. She lived her 92 years in Geneva, growing up on Kirkwood Avenue with her many aunts and uncles (the Zeoli's), that treated her as their sister. It was a wonderful life living on Kirkwood. The family had large gardens with grapes and fruit trees. They would get together at harvest time and preserve all that they grew. Without a doubt, Millie cherished those times because of the love of being with family meant so much to her. Millie graduated from Geneva High School, in 1945. She loved to cook, cheer for Tom Brady and the New England Patriots, Frank Sinatra, the Andretti's, drinking her Manhattans, her neighbors and everyone else. Millie possessed many long lasting friendships with her co-workers from the American Can. She did not like the fast pace of the technological world. Millie would often say, "these people missed out on living in a time that was so gentle and kind", "it's like color vs. gray."
She is survived by her daughter, Michele (Gregory) McNeely of Romulus; son, Michael T. Kitcho, Jr. of Geneva; grandson, Jeffrey Mattoon of Big Bear, Calif.; as well as several cousins.
Millie was predeceased by her parents Patrick and Lena (Zeoli) Chester; husband of 62 years, Michael T. Kitcho, Sr.; daughter, Patricia DeYulio.
