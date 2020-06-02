Mildred Julia Hayes
SENECA FALLS - Mildred Julia Hayes, age 100, of Seneca Falls, passed away on Thursday (May 28, 2020) at Francis House, Syracuse, N.Y.

Due to recommendations regarding COVID-19, funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. There will be no prior calling hours.

Any contributions may be made to St. Patrick's church or the charity of your choice.

Mildred was born in Scipio Center on September 9, 1919, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Louis Murphy. She resided for the last 71 years of her life in Seneca Falls. She was a former member of St. Patrick's Church, the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary and the Seneca Falls Elks Lodge Auxiliary, where she enjoyed playing cards and Bocce. Mildred loved to read but her favorite was sitting in front of her TV watching a Yankee game.

Mildred is survived by her loving daughter, Judith Anne Hayes; and son, Donald Edward Hayes Jr.; as well her grandsons Ryan and Lukas Hayes; and brothers and sisters Harry Murphy and George, Anne Murphy, and Joan Murphy.

She was predeceased by her husband of 50 years, Donald Edward Hayes Sr.; and her daughter, Donna Kathryn Hayes; as well as brothers and sisters Francis Murphy, Marion Franklin, Paul and Louise Murphy, Everette Murphy, Louise and Raymond Lollis, Josephine and Glenn Appleby, Elizabeth Perkins, Howard Hayes, Gordon Hayes, Charles Perkins, Richard and Helen Hayes, Thomas and Janet Hayes, Ethyl and Joe Meek, Edward and Dorothy Lorenz, Florence and Cubby Dunnigan.

Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, N.Y.

Please consider leaving a condolence in memory of Mildred at: doranfuneralhome.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jun. 2 to Jun. 7, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Doran Funeral Home
4 East Bayard Street
Seneca Falls, NY 13148
(315) 568-5700
