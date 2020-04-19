|
|
MARION - Mildred S. Claeysen entered into rest on April 17, 2020, at the age of 98.
Services will be private due to Covid-19.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The United Church of Marion, 3848 N. Main St., Marion, NY 14505 or The , 3500 Winston Place, Rochester, NY 14623.
Mildred was a life long farmer that enjoyed riding her four wheeler around.
Survived by daughter, Violet (Frank) VanVertloh; son, David Claeysen; daughter-in-law, Cheryl Claeysen; brother, Melvin (Dorothy) Neels; sister, Martha DeFisher; sister-in-law, Betty Neels; five grandchildren; seven great-granddaughters; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
She is predeceased by her husband, John; and son, Roger.
Condolences may be made to www.stevensfhmarion.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2020