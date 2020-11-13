1/1
Milton J. "Milt" Dickens
{ "" }
BELLONA - Milton "Milt" J. Dickens, 84, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Wednesday (November 11) at home in Bellona, N.Y.

Family and friends may call from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Saturday (November 14) at the McGuigan & Bero Funeral Home 45 High St. Geneva. Funeral Services will follow calling hours at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Restvale Cemetery in Seneca Falls following the service.

Due to current social distancing practice there will be no large gathering after the cemetery ceremony.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to: https://www.urmc.rochester.edu/home-care/hospice-care/donations.aspx.

He was born on September 30, 1936 in Bennettsburg, N.Y., the son of the late Milton Emmett and Inez (Brimmer) Dickens.

Milt served in the U.S. Army from 1955 to 1958.

Milt worked at Xerox corporation for 13 years while performing tree services part time, before going into his own business full time, Dickens Tree Service in 1982.

Milt is survived by his wife of 15 years, Patsy Lee (Reynolds) Dickens; three children Sherry (Mark) Tennies of Dundee, N.Y, Terri Shove of Greensboro, N.C. and Milton J. (Heather) Dickens of Irondequoit, N.Y.; three stepchildren Casey Janke of Farmington, N.Y., Tracy (Janke) Glover of Phoenix, Ariz. and Derek Janke of Webster, N.Y.; 14 grandchildren Matthew, Megan, Brittney, Morgan, Shawn, Emily, Milton, Erin, Trevor, Kerri, Gavin, Matthew, Ethan and Ethan; and five great-grandchildren.

Milt was a friend to many, loved by many and will be deeply missed.

We welcome anyone to leave their thoughts concerning Milts wonderful life, please visit: www.mcguiganberofuneralhome.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 13 to Nov. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
McGuigan Funeral Home, Inc.
NOV
14
Funeral service
01:00 PM
McGuigan Funeral Home, Inc.
Memories & Condolences
November 12, 2020
Sherry, Terri and Milton and their families,
So sorry for your loss, we will keep you in our thoughts and prayers.
Bob and Phyllis Johnson
Bob and Phyllis Johnson
Friend
