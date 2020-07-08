WATERLOO – Minnie E. Hergert 94, of Waterloo, N.Y., passed away Tuesday (July 7, 2020) at Huntington Living Center in Waterloo, N.Y.
In keeping with the wishes of the family there will be no calling hours. The graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday (July 10) in Maple Grove Cemetery, Waterloo, N.Y. Rev. William Dorow, pastor of Calvary Lutheran Church, will officiate.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross, Finger Lakes Chapter, 11371 LPGA Dr., Corning, NY, 14830.
Minnie was born January 30, 1926 in Clarion County, Pa., the daughter of Mead and Laura Connor Redick. Minnie, after moving a few times eventually made Waterloo her home. Minnie worked for Goulds Pumps for 37 years, in the Engineering Department the majority of that time. She made many, many friends during her lifetime. She really enjoyed the times that she volunteered for the American Red Cross for their blood drives in the Waterloo area. She loved to knit and crochet spending many hours making items for her friends and family.
She is survived by her daughter, Sylvia Jean (James) Snell Richar; sister-in-law, Esther Hergert; nephew-in-law, William (MaryJane) Holmes; several step nieces-in-law and step nephews-in-law; step-granddaughters Terri (Mike) Knebel and Kim (Bryon) Moore; as well as four step-great grandchildren.
Minnie was predeceased by her three loving husbands Ted Snell, Nelson Louden and Reinhold Hergert. She was also predeceased by her only grandson, Michael Guy French in 2012; her parents; brothers Clark, Alvie and Harry Redick; sisters Lorena Zellefrow, Goldie Zellefrow, Annie Redick, Myrtie Hiwiller and Nathalene Womeldorf; and many many nieces and nephews.
Minnie's family would like to express their thanks for the wonderful care that she received from all of the lovely nurses, aids and helpers during her stay at Huntington Living Center.
