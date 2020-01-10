|
|
CLIFTON SPRINGS – Minnie V. Deschepper passed away on her 100th birthday, January 5, 2020, at the Wayne County Nursing Home in Lyons, N.Y.
Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday (January 12) at the R.A. Patrick Funeral Home, 26 West Main St., Clifton Springs, N.Y.
A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday (January 13) at St. Felix Roman Catholic Church, Clifton Springs, N.Y.
Contributions may be made to St. Felix food cupboard, Hibbert Ave., Clifton Springs, NY 14432 or the Happy Tails Animal Shelter Humane Society of Ontario County, 2976 County Rd. 46, Canandaigua, NY 14424, in memory of Minnie and her precious cat Missy.
Minnie is survived by her two daughters Nancy (Roger) Godown of Steuben County and Carolyn (Andy) Gloska of Phelps, N.Y.; she also leaves two grandchildren George Gloska and Mary Boughton of Phelps, N.Y.; and two great-grandchildren Xavier and Chloe Boughton, also of Phelps, N.Y.
Minnie is predeceased by her husband, George Deschepper, in 1987.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 10 to Jan. 14, 2020