Home

POWERED BY

Services
R.A. Patrick Funeral Home - Clifton Springs
26 West Main street
Clifton Springs, NY 14432
(315)462-2221
Calling hours
Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
R.A. Patrick Funeral Home - Clifton Springs
26 West Main street
Clifton Springs, NY 14432
View Map
Funeral Mass
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Felix Roman Catholic Church
Clifton Springs, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Minnie Deschepper
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Minnie V. Deschepper

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Minnie V. Deschepper Obituary
CLIFTON SPRINGS – Minnie V. Deschepper passed away on her 100th birthday, January 5, 2020, at the Wayne County Nursing Home in Lyons, N.Y.

Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday (January 12) at the R.A. Patrick Funeral Home, 26 West Main St., Clifton Springs, N.Y.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Monday (January 13) at St. Felix Roman Catholic Church, Clifton Springs, N.Y.

Contributions may be made to St. Felix food cupboard, Hibbert Ave., Clifton Springs, NY 14432 or the Happy Tails Animal Shelter Humane Society of Ontario County, 2976 County Rd. 46, Canandaigua, NY 14424, in memory of Minnie and her precious cat Missy.

Minnie is survived by her two daughters Nancy (Roger) Godown of Steuben County and Carolyn (Andy) Gloska of Phelps, N.Y.; she also leaves two grandchildren George Gloska and Mary Boughton of Phelps, N.Y.; and two great-grandchildren Xavier and Chloe Boughton, also of Phelps, N.Y.

Minnie is predeceased by her husband, George Deschepper, in 1987.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 10 to Jan. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Minnie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -