|
|
NEWARK/LYONS – Miriam Ann Petty, 63, died peacefully on September 10, 2019 at Strong Neuro ICU from a illness.
Friends may call from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday (September 20) at the Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William St., Lyons.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday (September 21) at Newlife Outreach Church, 103 William St., Lyons. Burial will be in South Lyons Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Neuro Medicine Unit 1200 at Strong Memorial Hospital 601 Elmwood Ave. Rochester, NY 14642, in memory of Miriam Petty.
Miriam was born on Thursday, July 12, 1956 to Maxine (Kinney) Small and the late Rev. Charles Small. Miriam was very gifted. She loved to sing and dance. Miriam enjoyed everything she did. She mostly enjoyed being with her grandkids, nieces, and nephews.
She is survived by her mother, Maxine Small; her husband, Pearlie Petty; sisters Joan Small, Loraine Small, and Beatrice (Dennis) Elliott; brother, Herbie (Melissa) Small; children Toshia (Willie) Sirmons, Kinshasa Monique (Patrick) Snider; son, Stephon Petty; and step-son, Pearlie Petty Jr.; special niece and nephew Kimiko Scott and Adian Elliott; grandchildren Shaquest Richardson, Mathias (TJ) Smith Jr., Damon Hunter Jr., Jawil Sirmons, Major Snider, Jarell Petty; and several nieces; nephews; and friends.
Predeceased by her father, Rev. Charles H. Small; and her mother-in-law and father-in-law Hiawatha and Pearlie Petty Sr.
visit www.pusaterifunerals.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17, 2019