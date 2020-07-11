NEWARK – Mona J. Rynearson passed away on July 5, 2020.
A memorial mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday (July 25) at St. Michael's Church, 401 S. Main St., Newark, NY 14513.
Contributions in Mona's memory may be directed to an environmental organization of your choice or to Bergen Swamp Preservation Society, www.bergenswamp.org.
Mona was born on July 5, 1927 in Niagara Falls, N.Y. to the late Wilfred and Echsa DesJardin.
She attended Niagara University out of high school. She married Ward Palmer Rynearson in 1949 and moved to Newark, N.Y. In 1955 they moved to Mud Mills to raise their family and lived there ever since. Eventually, Mona went back to college and attended Nazareth University, where she earned a BA and MS in education.
Mona worked as a laboratory technician early in her career. In the late 1960's, she started teaching science at St. Anne's in Palmyra and St. Michael's in Newark. In the mid 1980's, Mona left teaching and went to work at Cummings Nature Center in Naples, N.Y., where she was in charge of the school program for many years. After retirement, Mona received an AA in Horticulture from Finger Lakes Community College.
Her whole life has been dedicated to supporting environmental organizations, especially the Bergen Swamp Society, concentrating on Zurich Bog. She was a long-time member of St. Michael's Church in Newark and early in her life, Mona was involved in Girl Scouts.
Mona is survived by her sons, Mark J. (LaVaughn) Rynearson and Michael J. Rynearson; grandchildren Sarah (Rob) Moody, Colleen Rynearson and Michael G. Rynearson; great-grandchildren Milleniyah Glanton, Connor and Liam Moody; siblings Donald DesJardin, Michael (Ruth) DesJardin and Margaret (Larry) Barclay; friend, Anne Farrell, who was heavily involved in caring for Mona; many nieces and nephews and grand nieces and grand nephews.
In addition to her parents, Mona was predeceased by her husband, Ward Palmer Rynearson; sister, Joan Kilmer and her husband, John; sister-in-law, Dorothy DesJardin; niece, Jean (Kilmer) Casey.
Mona's family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Lifetime Care Hospice. In addition, a very special thank you to aides Colleen Rynearson, Jaime Gravino and Courtney Maestre, for their care of Mona.
