Mona Josephine Johnson Obituary
MONTOUR FALLS – Mona Josephine Johnson lived a long and adventurous life.

Born in North London in 1926, she spent her early years in County Cork, Ireland with her grandparents. Prior to the war, she relocated with her parents to Liverpool. During the war, she spent time in shelters and attempted to flee England hidden in the engine room of a cargo ship to America. She married Clifford Earl Melton, a U.S. soldier stationed in England, and eventually came to America with him and moved to Texas.

She had three children Patricia, Katherine, and Robert James with Clifford. Her marriage to Clifford ended in 1958. In 1959, she met Gerald Allen Johnson, Sr. in Lancaster, Calif. They married and soon after came Gerald Allen, Jr. and Mona Lisa Johnson. Widowed in 1981, she spent a few years in West Palm Beach and then made her final move to Montour Falls, N.Y. in 2003. She was a loving mother and wife and will be missed by all.

Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019
