|
|
CAYUGA–Muriel L. Hickey, 89, of Cayuga passed Tuesday (July 16).
Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday (July 21) and 1 to 2 p.m. on Monday (July 22) at White Chapel Funeral Home, Auburn. Service will follow at 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Donations can be made in her memory to St. Mary's Church, 15 Clark St, Auburn 13021; or Albany Pro Musical, Attn: Director of Development and Donor Relations, 30 Second St, Troy NY 12180; Willard Chapel, 17 Nelson St, Auburn; or Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, 17 Williams St, Auburn NY 13021.
Muriel taught at several area schools, including Elbridge, Port Byron and Union Springs Central School District at Cayuga Elementary. She was the head organist at St. Mary's Church and taught the piano and organ at her home.
Surviving are daughters Joanne Woodman, Pamela Bryan and Judy Donahue; her beloved grandchildren Dennis (Christine) Hickey, Traci (Cory) Randall, Phillip "PJ" (Alyssa) Hickey, Steven Short, Charles Short, Jason and Dale Donahue; nephew, Mark Sychtysz; her great-grandchildren Chelsie, Kara, Hannah, Abby, Devin, Owen, Noah, Cheyenne, Payton, Gavin, Brice, Leah, Kelsey, Steven, Hailey, Jayson, Gavin, Jeffery and Tristin; her great-great-granddaughter, Emma; and her sister-in-law, Marion Hickey.
Muriel was predeceased by her husband, Charles; her grandson, Kevin Hickey; her sister, Bonnie Michalec; son-in-law, John Bryan; and several brothers and sisters-in-law.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from July 21 to July 23, 2019