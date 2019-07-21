Home

POWERED BY

Services
White Chapel Funeral Home
197 South Street
Auburn, NY 13021
(315) 258-9101
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
White Chapel Funeral Home
Auburn, NY
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
White Chapel Funeral Home
Auburn, NY
View Map
Service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
2:00 PM
White Chapel Funeral Home
Auburn, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Muriel Hickey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Muriel L. Hickey


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Muriel L. Hickey Obituary
CAYUGA–Muriel L. Hickey, 89, of Cayuga passed Tuesday (July 16).

Visitation will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday (July 21) and 1 to 2 p.m. on Monday (July 22) at White Chapel Funeral Home, Auburn. Service will follow at 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Donations can be made in her memory to St. Mary's Church, 15 Clark St, Auburn 13021; or Albany Pro Musical, Attn: Director of Development and Donor Relations, 30 Second St, Troy NY 12180; Willard Chapel, 17 Nelson St, Auburn; or Merry-Go-Round Playhouse, 17 Williams St, Auburn NY 13021.

Muriel taught at several area schools, including Elbridge, Port Byron and Union Springs Central School District at Cayuga Elementary. She was the head organist at St. Mary's Church and taught the piano and organ at her home.

Surviving are daughters Joanne Woodman, Pamela Bryan and Judy Donahue; her beloved grandchildren Dennis (Christine) Hickey, Traci (Cory) Randall, Phillip "PJ" (Alyssa) Hickey, Steven Short, Charles Short, Jason and Dale Donahue; nephew, Mark Sychtysz; her great-grandchildren Chelsie, Kara, Hannah, Abby, Devin, Owen, Noah, Cheyenne, Payton, Gavin, Brice, Leah, Kelsey, Steven, Hailey, Jayson, Gavin, Jeffery and Tristin; her great-great-granddaughter, Emma; and her sister-in-law, Marion Hickey.

Muriel was predeceased by her husband, Charles; her grandson, Kevin Hickey; her sister, Bonnie Michalec; son-in-law, John Bryan; and several brothers and sisters-in-law.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from July 21 to July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now