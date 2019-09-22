Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, Inc.
32 State Street
Seneca Falls, NY 13148
(315) 568-5866
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Sodus Bay Heights Golf Course
7030 Bayview Dr.
Sodus Point, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Myron Kelley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Myron S. "Mike" Kelley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Myron S. "Mike" Kelley Obituary
SODUS POINT – Myron S. "Mike" Kelley of Margaretta Rd., Sodus Point, passed away at his residence Sunday (September 15, 2019).

A Celebration of Life will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Sunday (September 29) at the Sodus Bay Heights Golf Course, 7030 Bayview Dr., Sodus Point.

Kindly consider contributions to the Sodus Point Fire Dept. in memory of Mike.

Mike was born in Lyons, N.Y., the son of Seymore and Sybil Stephenson Kelley. He resided in Wayne County his entire life. Mike retired from Mobil Chemical after 22 years of service as a Production Supervisor and from there he was Bar Manager at the SBHGC retiring again after 26 years. He was also a bartender for many local establishments. Mike was a SAL Member, Moose Lodge Member, Eagles and a member of the SPFD Auxiliary.

Mike is survived by his loving wife, Diane and they would have celebrated their 24th anniversary in November. He has a son, Michael (Paula) Kelley of Mass.; and a daughter, Roxanne (Robert) Kelly of Fla.; a step-son, John (Christina) Parker of Sodus Point; and a step-daughter, Tammy (Scott) Gardner of Wolcott; a brother, Richard Kelley of Lyons; nine grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren. He is also survived by numerous friends.

Mike was a great guy and lived life to the fullest and will be missed by all who knew him.

Arrangements are in the care of the Sanderson-Moore Funeral Home, Inc. 32 State St. Seneca Falls.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 22 to Sept. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Myron's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now