MILLBROOK/NEWARK - Nadine Holland Brill, 91, died peacefully in hospice care at Vassar Memorial Hospital near midnight on October 28, 2020 surrounded by family.
A celebration of Nadine's life will be held in the spring of 2021.
Memorials in her memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Nadine was born May 27, 1929 in Newark, N.Y. to the late Fenton and Dorothy (Cornell) Holland, and raised in both Newark and Pasadena, Calif. After graduating from Pasadena City College, Nadine moved back to her hometown, where she met and married the love of her life, Keith M. Brill, and raised their three children. The family also lived for several years in Rhode Island and Massachusetts.
Nadine was a spark and a fuse. Inspired by profound spiritual belief, Nadine was purposefully welcoming, inclusive, and devoted to sharing her love and advantages with those in need, with the aim of giving people hope and a foundation for healthier, happier lives.
Nadine's life of service began early in her marriage with Keith, spearheading a summer camp through their church for underprivileged children from Providence. Nadine began her 27-year professional career as Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Wayne County, working closely with the Salvation Army.
While working and well after retirement, Nadine was a community leader and energetic volunteer. She was honored as a Rotary Club International Paul Harris Fellow for outstanding community service. Over her 60-year membership at the Park Presbyterian Church, she was an elder and trustee, sponsored refugee families, and could be counted on to step in to lead and carry out charitable events-both through the church, as well as other local groups. A few of the many other organizations that benefited from her talents were The Salvation Army, Meals on Wheels, Wayne County Nursing Home, Lion's Club and the United Way.
Nadine was especially dedicated to helping children, many of whom kept contact with her for years to come. She organized the annual Youth Conference for the American Red Cross for many years. With her husband, Nadine created the Grandma and Grandpa room at the Kelley School to help children advance their studies with individual attention. For this work, the Newark Public School District honored both with Volunteers of the Year.
In 2016, soon after Keith passed, Nadine made the decision to leave her hometown to be closer to family in the Hudson Valley. She spent the last years of her life at The Fountains, a retirement community in Millbrook, N.Y., an area she described as "heaven on earth." Even there, Nadine continued her life of service by starting the "Give-Back Group" and as an Ambassador welcoming new and prospective residents.
Nadine is survived by her two sons John (Julie) of Wappingers Falls and Peter (Marietta) of Brooklyn; a daughter, Leslie (John) Maloy of Woodbury, Minn.; five grandchildren Jacob Brill and Kathryn (Brill) Phipps, Tyler and Devin Maloy, and Jack Woodhouse Brill; and two great-grandchildren Ruby Brill and Barrett Phipps.
She was predeceased by a brother, Robert Holland; and her dear aunt, Hazel Barclay.