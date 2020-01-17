|
NEWARK -Nancy A. Horch, 85, passed away suddenly on Wednesday (January 15, 2020) surrounded by her loving family.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Monday (January 20) at the Paul L. Murphy and Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller St. in Newark.
A Mass of Chirstian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday (January 21) at St. Michael Church, 401 S. Main St. in Newark. Burial will be in South Lyons Cemetery.
Nancy was born on October 5, 1934 the daughter of William and Mabel Robinson Bartle. She was a long time resident of Newark. Nancy operated Pizzirusso Income Tax Services for over 55 years. She enjoyed traveling with her family, reading and crocheting. Nancy was a life long communicant of St. Michael Church.
Nancy is survived by her loving husband, William Horch; her children Joseph DiSanto, Terri (Ron) Smith, Ann (Hal) Reinhardt, Mitch (Rebecca) Pizzirusso, Catherine (Frank Usher) DePalo, Rocco Pizzirusso, and Theresa (Gary) Lee; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren, two sisters-in-law; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents William and Mabel Bartle; two sisters Marilyn Minier and Patricia Blondell.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020