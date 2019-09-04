|
|
CLYDE – Nancy A. Iannopollo, 65, died Monday (September 2, 2019).
Friends may call from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Monday (September 9) at Christ Community Church, 27 W. Genesee St., Clyde, with services following at 1:30 at the church. Burial will be in St. John's Cemetery, Clyde.
Memorials may be directed to the family.
Nancy was born in Lyons, February 25, 1954, daughter of Anthony and Nancy Montana
DiSanto. She was a home health aid and had worked at the Wayne County Nursing Home. She was a graduate of Clyde High School in 1972.
Survived by two sons Derrick Ochs of Waterloo and Josh Ochs of Lyons; her daughter, Deena Boyer of Lyons; eight grandchildren Taylor, Logan, Hunter, Madisyn, Mason, Gabriella Boyer, Isabel and Dominick Ochs; sister, Theresa Amros; three brothers Peter, Richard, and Steven DiSanto.
Predeceased by her husband, Cosmo, in 2010; sisters Angie, Jane, Marie, and Carol; brothers Sunny, Junior, Joseph, and Johnnie.
Arrangements by Pusateri-Canolesio Funeral Home ,68 Sodus St. Clyde.
visit www.pusaterifunerals.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sept. 4 to Sept. 6, 2019