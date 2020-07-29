ORLEANS – Nancy Carol Bowman, age 80, passed away on Saturday (July 25, 2020).
Friends may call from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday (July 30) at the Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home in Gorham. A private Funeral Service will be held at the funeral home. Burial will be in Orleans Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Clifton Springs Fire Company, P.O. Box 15, Clifton Springs, NY 14432; or to the Phelps American Legion, 1346 Rte. 96, Phelps, NY 14532.
Nancy is survived by her husband of 59 years, Raymond "Louie" Bowman; three children Robin Stiles, Jeffrey (Samantha) Bowman and Leslie (Bryan) Fisher; 10 grandchildren James Linden, Susanne (Michael) Gallagher, Lori (David Brothers) Delimon, Kristin (Skip) Edwards, Bradley Bowman, Scott (Symantha) Bowman, Regan (Jason) Cleary, Erika Fisher, Danielle Fisher and Morgan LaPan; eight great-grandchildren Andrew, Zofia, Kieran, Ella, Anna, Cammi, Ben, and Brooklyn; sister, Cheryl Baker; nephew Rodney (Karen) Baker; and several other nieces and nephews.
Nancy was predeceased by her parents Leslie and Gladys Raymond; one daughter, Jennifer A. Linden; son-in-law, Michael Stiles; and brother-in-law, Ron Baker.
